    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch TCU at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    TCU goes for its sixth straight win on Saturday when it travels to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas
    TCU heads out east looking to stay hot as it has started the season 8-1. The Horned Frogs continued their hot play on Saturday when they slipped by Texas A&M 68-64.

    How to Watch TCU at Georgetown in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the TCU at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

    The win was their fifth in a row after losing their only game of the year to Santa Clara back on November 22nd. TCU has three more games before it opens its Big 12 schedule with Kansas.

    Saturday the Horned Frogs will look to extend their winning streak to six when they travel to face a Georgetown team that has won three straight games.

    The Hoyas are playing their best basketball of the year as they have reeled off three straight wins against UMBC, rival Syracuse and Howard. 

    The three-game winning streak has got the Hoyas up to 6-4 on the year after they struggled to start the season.

    Georgetown is still looking for some consistency to its game, but the last three have looked a lot better.

    Saturday it get a tough test with TCU coming to town, but they are playing better and are looking to get a big home win over the Horned Frogs.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    TCU at Georgetown in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
