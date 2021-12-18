Mar 10, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) drives against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total TCU -1.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgetown vs. TCU

The 71.7 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are the same as the Hoyas allow.

The Hoyas' 77.4 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 61.2 the Horned Frogs allow.

The Horned Frogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Hoyas' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also puts up 10.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 8.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

Micah Peavy is putting up 6.7 points, 1.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

JaKobe Coles is posting 5.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Georgetown Players to Watch