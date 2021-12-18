Publish date:
How to Watch TCU vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) take a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas (6-4), who have won three straight. The contest tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-1.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Georgetown vs. TCU
- The 71.7 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are the same as the Hoyas allow.
- The Hoyas' 77.4 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 61.2 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Horned Frogs make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Hoyas' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also puts up 10.9 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 8.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- Micah Peavy is putting up 6.7 points, 1.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- JaKobe Coles is posting 5.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed is the Hoyas' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and rebounder (8.5), and posts 2.0 assists.
- Dante Harris is posting a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is delivering 12.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Don Carey gets the Hoyas 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hoyas get 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Kaiden Rice.
- Ryan Mutombo is posting 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field.
