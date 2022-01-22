How to Watch TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at James H. Hilton Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Iowa State
-6.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa State vs. TCU
- The Cyclones record 70.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 61.8 the Horned Frogs give up.
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 60 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cyclones have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
- The Horned Frogs have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Izaiah Brockington paces the Cyclones with 16.2 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while also averaging 1.5 assists.
- Tyrese Hunter posts a team-leading 4.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 37.4% from the floor.
- Gabe Kalscheur puts up 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Aljaz Kunc posts 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- George Conditt IV posts 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is posting a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- The Horned Frogs receive 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
- The Horned Frogs receive 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Micah Peavy.
