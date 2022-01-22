Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones Tyrese Hunter (11) reacts with forward Tristan Enaruna (23) in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at James H. Hilton Coliseum, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Iowa State vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa State

-6.5

128.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa State vs. TCU

  • The Cyclones record 70.3 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 61.8 the Horned Frogs give up.
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 60 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cyclones have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cyclones have averaged.

Iowa State Players to Watch

  • Izaiah Brockington paces the Cyclones with 16.2 points per game and 8.0 rebounds, while also averaging 1.5 assists.
  • Tyrese Hunter posts a team-leading 4.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 37.4% from the floor.
  • Gabe Kalscheur puts up 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Aljaz Kunc posts 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • George Conditt IV posts 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller is posting a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
  • The Horned Frogs receive 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
  • The Horned Frogs receive 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Micah Peavy.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

TCU at Iowa State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

