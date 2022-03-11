Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 14-4 Big 12) and the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) try to move on in the Big 12 tournament on Friday as they meet at 7:00 PM.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -8 139 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. TCU

The 78.8 points per game the Jayhawks put up are 14.1 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (64.7).

The Horned Frogs average just 0.1 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (68.4).

The Jayhawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (42%).

The Horned Frogs are shooting 44% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 41.6% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun posts 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks at 19.7 points per contest, while also putting up 1.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

David McCormack is averaging 10.1 points, 1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Wilson paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also posts 11 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris is tops on his team in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch