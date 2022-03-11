How to Watch TCU vs Kansas in Men’s Basketball

The first semifinal in the Big 12 Tournament features the Kansas Jayhawks and the TCU Horned Frogs.

After dispatching their opponents in the quarterfinals, No. 6 Kansas (26-6) takes on TCU (20-11) in a semifinal that will close out one half of the bracket in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks have to be the favorite entering the day, but the Horned Frogs are upset hungry having wins against No. 22 Texas, No. 9 Texas Tech and the No. 6 Jayhawks in their last five games.

How to Watch Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs Kansas today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs Kansas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Horned Frogs have been upset focused recently, including a win over the Jayhawks (72-68) in their last game:

This season the Horned Frogs have become the classic gritty team that can beat any team on any given day. They have been led this season by sophomore Mike Miles with 15.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Against ranked teams this season the Horned Frogs are 5-5 overall with some huge wins and close losses to some of the best teams in the country and in the conference.

On the other side is the Jayhawks: the classic flashy favorite team in college basketball.

They have been led by potential player of the year contender Ochai Agbaji with 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on 48-40-77 splits this season. He has been one of the best perimeter players and scorers all season.

The Jayhawks have three other players in double figures with Christian Braun (14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists), Jalen Wilson (11.0 points and 7.2 rebounds) and David McCormack (10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds).

This is what college basketball is all about: big teams vs. little teams and the excitement of the what if.

Regional restrictions may apply.