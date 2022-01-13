Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Kansas State vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kansas State

-3.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU

  • The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (62.9).
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 39.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

  • Mark Smith averages a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Markquis Nowell puts up a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 28.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds.
  • Selton Miguel puts up 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ismael Massoud is averaging 8.6 points, 0.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he contributes 10.7 points and 0.9 assists.
  • The Horned Frogs get 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..
  • The Horned Frogs get 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
  • Micah Peavy is putting up 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

TCU at Kansas State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17454498
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Kings

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates with guard Russell Westbrook (0) as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Pacific

2 minutes ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy