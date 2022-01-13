How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Kansas State -3.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU

The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (62.9).

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Horned Frogs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 39.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Mark Smith averages a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Markquis Nowell puts up a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 28.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds.

Selton Miguel puts up 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ismael Massoud is averaging 8.6 points, 0.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

TCU Players to Watch