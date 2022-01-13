How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (8-6, 0-0 Big 12) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Bramlage Coliseum.
How to Watch Kansas State vs. TCU
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Bramlage Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kansas State
-3.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Kansas State vs. TCU
- The 69.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.7 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (62.9).
- The Horned Frogs put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 43.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 43.2% from the field, 4.0% higher than the 39.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Mark Smith averages a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Markquis Nowell puts up a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field and 28.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nijel Pack leads the Wildcats with 14.8 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 3.3 rebounds.
- Selton Miguel puts up 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ismael Massoud is averaging 8.6 points, 0.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he contributes 10.7 points and 0.9 assists.
- The Horned Frogs get 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..
- The Horned Frogs get 6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
- Micah Peavy is putting up 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
12
2022
TCU at Kansas State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)