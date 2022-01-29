How to Watch TCU vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) face the TCU Horned Frogs (13-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch TCU vs. LSU
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for TCU vs. LSU
- The 73.2 points per game the Tigers record are 11.8 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (61.4).
- The Horned Frogs score 10.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (58.4).
- This season, the Tigers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 35.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
LSU Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Tari Eason, who scores 15.1 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Xavier Pinson is LSU's best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Days, who makes two threes per game.
- The LSU steals leader is Eric Gaines, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles' points (14.5 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Horned Frogs' leaderboards.
- Emanuel Miller grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.1 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
- Miles is the top shooter from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Damion Baugh (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Florida
W 64-58
Away
1/15/2022
Arkansas
L 65-58
Home
1/19/2022
Alabama
L 70-67
Away
1/22/2022
Tennessee
L 64-50
Away
1/26/2022
Texas A&M
W 70-64
Home
1/29/2022
TCU
-
Away
2/1/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
2/5/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Away
2/8/2022
Texas A&M
-
Away
2/12/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/16/2022
Georgia
-
Home
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Kansas State
W 60-57
Away
1/15/2022
Oklahoma
W 59-58
Home
1/19/2022
Oklahoma State
L 57-56
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa State
W 59-44
Away
1/25/2022
Texas
L 73-50
Home
1/29/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/31/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
2/5/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/15/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
How To Watch
January
29
2022
LSU at TCU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)