How to Watch TCU vs. LSU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 LSU Tigers (16-4) face the TCU Horned Frogs (13-4) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. LSU

Key Stats for TCU vs. LSU

  • The 73.2 points per game the Tigers record are 11.8 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (61.4).
  • The Horned Frogs score 10.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (58.4).
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is four% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the 35.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

LSU Players to Watch

  • The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Tari Eason, who scores 15.1 points and grabs 6.9 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Pinson is LSU's best passer, dishing out 4.1 assists per game while scoring 9.6 PPG.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Darius Days, who makes two threes per game.
  • The LSU steals leader is Eric Gaines, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Eason, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles' points (14.5 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Horned Frogs' leaderboards.
  • Emanuel Miller grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.1 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Miles is the top shooter from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Damion Baugh (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

LSU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Florida

W 64-58

Away

1/15/2022

Arkansas

L 65-58

Home

1/19/2022

Alabama

L 70-67

Away

1/22/2022

Tennessee

L 64-50

Away

1/26/2022

Texas A&M

W 70-64

Home

1/29/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/1/2022

Ole Miss

-

Home

2/5/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Away

2/8/2022

Texas A&M

-

Away

2/12/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/16/2022

Georgia

-

Home

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Kansas State

W 60-57

Away

1/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 59-58

Home

1/19/2022

Oklahoma State

L 57-56

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa State

W 59-44

Away

1/25/2022

Texas

L 73-50

Home

1/29/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/15/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

LSU at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
