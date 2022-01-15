How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for TCU vs. Oklahoma
- The Sooners record 73.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 62.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Horned Frogs put up 9.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Sooners allow (62.3).
- The Sooners are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.
- Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 3.8 assists per game.
- Umoja Gibson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Goldwire is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles scores 16.5 points and adds 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Emanuel Miller grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds one assist per game) which puts him at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
- Miles knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Horned Frogs.
- TCU's leader in steals is Miles with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Xavier Cork with 0.8 per game.
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Alcorn State
W 72-48
Home
1/1/2022
Kansas State
W 71-69
Home
1/4/2022
Baylor
L 84-74
Away
1/8/2022
Iowa State
W 79-66
Home
1/11/2022
Texas
L 66-52
Away
1/15/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas
-
Home
1/22/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/26/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
1/29/2022
Auburn
-
Away
1/31/2022
TCU
-
Home
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
W 68-64
Away
12/18/2021
Georgetown
W 80-73
Away
12/21/2021
Grambling
W 90-55
Home
1/8/2022
Baylor
L 76-64
Home
1/12/2022
Kansas State
W 60-57
Away
1/15/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/19/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/25/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/29/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/31/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
