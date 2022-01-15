Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma

Key Stats for TCU vs. Oklahoma

  • The Sooners record 73.3 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 62.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • The Horned Frogs put up 9.9 more points per game (72.2) than the Sooners allow (62.3).
  • The Sooners are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Sooners this season is Tanner Groves, who averages 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.
  • Oklahoma's leading rebounder is Jalen Hill averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Jordan Goldwire and his 3.8 assists per game.
  • Umoja Gibson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Sooners, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • Goldwire is Oklahoma's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Hill leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles scores 16.5 points and adds 4.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Emanuel Miller grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds one assist per game) which puts him at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Miles knocks down 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Horned Frogs.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Miles with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Xavier Cork with 0.8 per game.

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Alcorn State

W 72-48

Home

1/1/2022

Kansas State

W 71-69

Home

1/4/2022

Baylor

L 84-74

Away

1/8/2022

Iowa State

W 79-66

Home

1/11/2022

Texas

L 66-52

Away

1/15/2022

TCU

-

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas

-

Home

1/22/2022

Baylor

-

Home

1/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

1/29/2022

Auburn

-

Away

1/31/2022

TCU

-

Home

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Texas A&M

W 68-64

Away

12/18/2021

Georgetown

W 80-73

Away

12/21/2021

Grambling

W 90-55

Home

1/8/2022

Baylor

L 76-64

Home

1/12/2022

Kansas State

W 60-57

Away

1/15/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/19/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa State

-

Away

1/25/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/29/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Oklahoma at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

2 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) drives to the basket between TCU Horned Frogs guards Francisco Farabello (3) and Mikes Miles Jr. (1) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma at TCU in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against North Alabama Lion's forward Isaac Chatman (12) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaag won 93-63. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Santa Clara in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
washington
College Basketball

How to Watch California at Washington State in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
north texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Boston College Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Women's College Hockey

2 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers center Jamarion Sharp (33) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy