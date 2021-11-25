TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for TCU vs. Pepperdine
- Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were 6.8 fewer points than the Waves gave up (73.6).
- The Waves put up 5.7 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Horned Frogs allowed (71.2).
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents hit.
- The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
TCU Players to Watch
- RJ Nembhard scored 14.5 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Kevin Samuel pulled down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
- Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel collected 1.7 blocks per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Houston Mallette puts up 12.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Waves.
- Jade' Smith has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.
- Mallette averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
- Mitchell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Mallette (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
McNeese
W 77-61
Home
11/15/2021
Southern Miss
W 83-51
Home
11/18/2021
Nicholls State
W 63-50
Home
11/22/2021
Santa Clara
L 85-66
Home
11/24/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
11/29/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
12/8/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
12/18/2021
Georgetown
-
Away
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Idaho State
W 65-60
Home
11/15/2021
Utah Valley
L 86-74
Home
11/17/2021
UC Davis
W 72-67
Home
11/20/2021
UC Irvine
L 82-48
Away
11/23/2021
Fresno State
L 70-63
Away
11/24/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Home
11/30/2021
Nevada
-
Away
12/3/2021
UCSB
-
Away
12/6/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Alabama State
-
Home