TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Schollmaier Arena

Key Stats for TCU vs. Pepperdine

Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were 6.8 fewer points than the Waves gave up (73.6).

The Waves put up 5.7 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Horned Frogs allowed (71.2).

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents hit.

The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

TCU Players to Watch

RJ Nembhard scored 14.5 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.

Kevin Samuel pulled down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.

Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Houston Mallette puts up 12.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Waves.

Jade' Smith has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.

Mallette averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.

Mitchell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Mallette (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 McNeese W 77-61 Home 11/15/2021 Southern Miss W 83-51 Home 11/18/2021 Nicholls State W 63-50 Home 11/22/2021 Santa Clara L 85-66 Home 11/24/2021 Pepperdine - Home 11/29/2021 Austin Peay - Home 12/2/2021 Oral Roberts - Home 12/8/2021 Utah - Home 12/11/2021 Texas A&M - Away 12/18/2021 Georgetown - Away

Pepperdine Schedule