TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pepperdine Waves (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game road slide when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch TCU vs. Pepperdine

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Schollmaier Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for TCU vs. Pepperdine

    • Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs recorded were 6.8 fewer points than the Waves gave up (73.6).
    • The Waves put up 5.7 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Horned Frogs allowed (71.2).
    • Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Waves' opponents hit.
    • The Waves shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • RJ Nembhard scored 14.5 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kevin Samuel pulled down 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
    • Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel collected 1.7 blocks per contest.

    Pepperdine Players to Watch

    • Houston Mallette puts up 12.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Waves.
    • Jade' Smith has a stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game for Pepperdine to take the top rebound spot on the team. Mike Mitchell Jr. has the top spot for assists with 3.8 per game, adding 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Mallette averages 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Waves.
    • Mitchell (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pepperdine while Mallette (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    TCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    McNeese

    W 77-61

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 83-51

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 63-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Santa Clara

    L 85-66

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Away

    Pepperdine Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Idaho State

    W 65-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 86-74

    Home

    11/17/2021

    UC Davis

    W 72-67

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 82-48

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Fresno State

    L 70-63

    Away

    11/24/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Pepperdine at TCU

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

