How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.
How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Leavey Center
Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara
- Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs averaged were just 3.8 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (70.6).
- The Broncos put up just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
- Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
- The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs gave up to their opponents (44.9%).
TCU Players to Watch
- RJ Nembhard put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 3.7 assists.
- Kevin Samuel grabbed 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
- Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Jalen Williams dished out 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
- Keshawn Justice made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Williams averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jaden Bediako collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
McNeese
W 77-61
Home
11/15/2021
Southern Miss
W 83-51
Home
11/18/2021
Nicholls State
W 63-50
Home
11/22/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pepperdine
-
Home
11/29/2021
Austin Peay
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oral Roberts
-
Home
12/8/2021
Utah
-
Home
12/11/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
CSU Fullerton
W 84-77
Home
11/12/2021
Stanford
W 88-72
Home
11/16/2021
Nevada
W 96-74
Home
11/19/2021
Cal Poly
W 87-57
Home
11/22/2021
TCU
-
Away
11/25/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
-
Home
