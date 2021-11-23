Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara

Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs averaged were just 3.8 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (70.6).

The Broncos put up just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (71.2).

Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.

The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs gave up to their opponents (44.9%).

TCU Players to Watch

RJ Nembhard put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 3.7 assists.

Kevin Samuel grabbed 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.

Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game last season.

Jalen Williams dished out 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.

Keshawn Justice made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.

Williams averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jaden Bediako collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 McNeese W 77-61 Home 11/15/2021 Southern Miss W 83-51 Home 11/18/2021 Nicholls State W 63-50 Home 11/22/2021 Santa Clara - Home 11/24/2021 Pepperdine - Home 11/29/2021 Austin Peay - Home 12/2/2021 Oral Roberts - Home 12/8/2021 Utah - Home 12/11/2021 Texas A&M - Away

Santa Clara Schedule