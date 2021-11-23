Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. The Broncos have won four games in a row.

    How to Watch TCU vs. Santa Clara

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Leavey Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for TCU vs. Santa Clara

    • Last year, the 66.8 points per game the Horned Frogs averaged were just 3.8 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (70.6).
    • The Broncos put up just 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (71.2).
    • Last season, the Horned Frogs had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Broncos' opponents hit.
    • The Broncos' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs gave up to their opponents (44.9%).

    TCU Players to Watch

    • RJ Nembhard put up 14.5 points per game last season to go with 3.7 assists.
    • Kevin Samuel grabbed 7.8 boards per game while also scoring 8.8 points a contest.
    • Mike Miles hit an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Nembhard averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Samuel compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Josip Vrankic scored 15.2 points and pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jalen Williams dished out 2.2 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
    • Keshawn Justice made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Williams averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Jaden Bediako collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    TCU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    McNeese

    W 77-61

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Southern Miss

    W 83-51

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Nicholls State

    W 63-50

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oral Roberts

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    W 84-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Stanford

    W 88-72

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Nevada

    W 96-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Cal Poly

    W 87-57

    Home

    11/22/2021

    TCU

    -

    Away

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    TCU at Santa Clara

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

