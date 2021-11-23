TCU heads to California to take on Santa Clara on Monday looking to win its fourth-straight game to start the year.

TCU went just 12-14 last year, but has started this season off with three straight wins. They have won each game by at least 13 points, but the competition has not been great this year.

How to Watch TCU vs Santa Clara Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

The Horned Frogs will look to stay perfect when it goes on the road for the first time this year to take on Santa Clara.

The Broncos also come into the game with a perfect record as they have won their first four games.

Santa Clara has looked good so far this year winning its first four games including wins over Stanford and Nevada. The Broncos have won each of its games by at least 16 points.

It has been a great start for Santa Clara, but they will have to continue to play well if they want to take down a very confident TCU team on Monday night.

Both of these schools have enjoyed a great start and this should be a great game.

