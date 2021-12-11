TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Aggies have won three games in a row.
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Reed Arena
- Arena: Reed Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-2
129.5 points
Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU
- The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).
- The Aggies' 72.1 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller is tops on the Horned Frogs at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.5 assists and 10.6 points.
- Micah Peavy puts up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the floor.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. posts 7.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- JaKobe Coles puts up 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-best 12 points per game. And he is contributing 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
- Tyrece Radford is posting a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field.
- Henry Coleman III is posting 8.4 points, 5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Aggies receive 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Andre Gordon.
- Marcus Williams is No. 1 on the Aggies in assists (3 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
