TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Trendon Watford (2) dribbles against Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Aggies have won three games in a row.

    How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU

    TCU vs Texas A&M Betting Information

    TCU

    -2

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU

    • The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).
    • The Aggies' 72.1 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs allow.
    • The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.
    • The Aggies have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

    TCU Players to Watch

    • Emanuel Miller is tops on the Horned Frogs at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.5 assists and 10.6 points.
    • Micah Peavy puts up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the floor.
    • Charles O'Bannon Jr. posts 7.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • JaKobe Coles puts up 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

    Texas A&M Players to Watch

    • Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-best 12 points per game. And he is contributing 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
    • Tyrece Radford is posting a team-leading 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 9.5 points and 1.5 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field.
    • Henry Coleman III is posting 8.4 points, 5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Aggies receive 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Andre Gordon.
    • Marcus Williams is No. 1 on the Aggies in assists (3 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 2.6 rebounds. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    TCU at Texas A&M

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

