TCU vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

The TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The Aggies have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. TCU

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Reed Arena

Favorite Spread Total TCU -2 129.5 points

Key Stats for Texas A&M vs. TCU

The 72.1 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 12.0 more points than the Aggies allow (60.1).

The Aggies' 72.1 points per game are 11.2 more points than the 60.9 the Horned Frogs allow.

The Horned Frogs are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.1% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies have shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller is tops on the Horned Frogs at 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 0.5 assists and 10.6 points.

Micah Peavy puts up 7.5 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 40.3% from the floor.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. posts 7.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

JaKobe Coles puts up 6.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Texas A&M Players to Watch