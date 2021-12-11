Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch TCU vs Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    TCU goes for its fifth win in a row on Saturday when it takes on in-state rival Texas A&M.
    TCU and Texas A&M battle on Saturday night both looking to extend winning streaks and get their eighth win of the year. Both teams have looked really good to start the season and are somewhat of a surprising 7-1 to start the year.

    How to Watch TCU vs Texas A&M in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (G)

    Live stream the TCU vs Texas A&M game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    TCU goes on the road on a four-game winning streak that includes a big win over Utah on Wednesday. It was the biggest win of the year for the Horned Frogs as they continue to try and prove that they are a good team.

    They will look to help their case on Saturday night when they take on a Texas A&M team that has won three straight games.

    The Aggies have been playing well since their one and only loss of the year to Wisconsin. They have since beat Butler, Notre Dame and New Orleans to improve their record to 7-1 on the year.

    Texas A&M, like TCU, is trying to prove that they are a good team which should make this a great game between two rivals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

