TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 12:30 PM. Watch to see both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Texas vs. TCU
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-6
125.5 points
Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU
- The Longhorns put up only 3.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (64.8).
- The Horned Frogs' 68.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.5 the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 44% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen posts 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.
- Marcus Carr puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Andrew Jones averages 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Courtney Ramey posts 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Christian Bishop is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles is No. 1 on the Horned Frogs in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he delivers 10.5 points and 0.9 assists.
- Damion Baugh is the Horned Frogs' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
- The Horned Frogs get 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..
- Eddie Lampkin Jr. is posting 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.
