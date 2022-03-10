TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 12:30 PM. Watch to see both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU

Texas vs TCU Betting Information

Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU

  • The Longhorns put up only 3.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (64.8).
  • The Horned Frogs' 68.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.5 the Longhorns give up.
  • The Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 44% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen posts 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.
  • Marcus Carr puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Andrew Jones averages 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Courtney Ramey posts 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Christian Bishop is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles is No. 1 on the Horned Frogs in scoring (15.1 points per game), and posts 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he delivers 10.5 points and 0.9 assists.
  • Damion Baugh is the Horned Frogs' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he posts 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.
  • The Horned Frogs get 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr. is posting 6.3 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
