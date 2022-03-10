TCU vs. Texas: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) square off against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 12:30 PM. Watch to see both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Total Texas -6 125.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU

The Longhorns put up only 3.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (64.8).

The Horned Frogs' 68.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.5 the Longhorns give up.

The Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

The Horned Frogs are shooting 44% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.2% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen posts 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.

Marcus Carr puts up a team-high 3.2 assists per contest. He is also posting 11 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Jones averages 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Ramey posts 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Christian Bishop is putting up 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

TCU Players to Watch