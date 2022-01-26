Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas heads to in-state rival TCU on Tuesday night as it looks to take down the Horned Frogs in Big 12 play.

Texas snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Oklahoma State 56-51. The Longhorns had lost to Iowa State by nine and Kansas State by one before getting that win.

How to Watch Texas at TCU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Texas at TCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win helped put a pause to a rough stretch where they had only won once in their last four games. It also helped get them back above .500 in Big 12 play at 4-3.

Tuesday night they will look to get their second straight win, but it won't be easy as they take on a TCU team who is coming off a big 59-44 win over Iowa State.

The win came after the Horned Frogs had lost to Oklahoma State 57-56 earlier in the week. It was a great defensive effort by TCU as they shut down a normally potent Cyclones offense.

TCU is now 3-2 in the Big 12 and an impressive 13-3 overall. It has been a great season so far for the Horned Frogs, but they are still looking for that big win, and Tuesday they get that opportunity against a very good Longhorns team.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Texas at TCU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
