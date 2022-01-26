How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big 12 foes square off when the Texas Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Schollmaier Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
How to Watch TCU vs. Texas
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas
- The Longhorns average 69.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 69.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns give up.
- The Longhorns make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- The Horned Frogs have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
Texas Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Longhorns is Timmy Allen, who accumulates 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 11 points per contest.
- Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who compiles one block per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles' points (14.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Horned Frogs' leaderboards.
- Emanuel Miller's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 9.9 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
- Miles is the most prolific from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- TCU's leader in steals is Damion Baugh with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 0.7 per game.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Oklahoma State
L 64-51
Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma
W 66-52
Home
1/15/2022
Iowa State
L 79-70
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas State
L 66-65
Home
1/22/2022
Oklahoma State
W 56-51
Home
1/25/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/7/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/12/2022
Baylor
-
Away
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Baylor
L 76-64
Home
1/12/2022
Kansas State
W 60-57
Away
1/15/2022
Oklahoma
W 59-58
Home
1/19/2022
Oklahoma State
L 57-56
Away
1/22/2022
Iowa State
W 59-44
Away
1/25/2022
Texas
-
Home
1/29/2022
LSU
-
Home
1/31/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
2/5/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
2/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
2/12/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away