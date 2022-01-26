Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 foes square off when the Texas Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) at Schollmaier Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas

  • The Longhorns average 69.3 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 60.7 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • The Horned Frogs score an average of 69.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns give up.
  • The Longhorns make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (40%).
  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Longhorns is Timmy Allen, who accumulates 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
  • Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 11 points per contest.
  • Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
  • The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who compiles one block per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles' points (14.6 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Horned Frogs' leaderboards.
  • Emanuel Miller's stat line of 7.2 rebounds, 9.9 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the TCU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Miles is the most prolific from distance for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Damion Baugh with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Miller with 0.7 per game.

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Oklahoma State

L 64-51

Away

1/11/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-52

Home

1/15/2022

Iowa State

L 79-70

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas State

L 66-65

Home

1/22/2022

Oklahoma State

W 56-51

Home

1/25/2022

TCU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/7/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/12/2022

Baylor

-

Away

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Baylor

L 76-64

Home

1/12/2022

Kansas State

W 60-57

Away

1/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 59-58

Home

1/19/2022

Oklahoma State

L 57-56

Away

1/22/2022

Iowa State

W 59-44

Away

1/25/2022

Texas

-

Home

1/29/2022

LSU

-

Home

1/31/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

2/5/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

2/8/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

2/12/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Texas at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jabari Walker (12) reacts after dunking the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgetown vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Dante Harris (2) dribbles by Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UConn vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy