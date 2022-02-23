TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-9.5

126.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU

  • The 68.4 points per game the Longhorns put up are just 4.5 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (63.9).
  • The Horned Frogs score 10.7 more points per game (68.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (57.7).
  • This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have made.
  • The Horned Frogs are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.9% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen posts 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.0 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field.
  • Marcus Carr averages a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Andrew Jones posts 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Courtney Ramey averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Christian Bishop is posting 6.6 points, 0.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs in rebounding (6.4 per game), and produces 10.7 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Damion Baugh paces the Horned Frogs in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr. gets the Horned Frogs 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

