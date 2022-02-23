TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
How to Watch Texas vs. TCU
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Texas
-9.5
126.5 points
Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU
- The 68.4 points per game the Longhorns put up are just 4.5 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (63.9).
- The Horned Frogs score 10.7 more points per game (68.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (57.7).
- This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have made.
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 43.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.9% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen posts 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2.0 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field.
- Marcus Carr averages a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Andrew Jones posts 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Courtney Ramey averages 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Christian Bishop is posting 6.6 points, 0.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs in rebounding (6.4 per game), and produces 10.7 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Damion Baugh paces the Horned Frogs in assists (4.1 per game), and puts up 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Eddie Lampkin Jr. gets the Horned Frogs 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
