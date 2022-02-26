Skip to main content

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas Tech

  • The 73.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are 9.1 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (64.3).
  • The Horned Frogs score an average of 68.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 60.4 the Red Raiders allow.
  • The Red Raiders make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The Red Raiders leader in rebounds and assist is Kevin McCullar, who grabs 5.2 rebounds and distributes 3.2 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.
  • Bryson Williams is Texas Tech's leading scorer, tallying 13.6 per game while tacking on 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
  • Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • McCullar is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Marcus Santos-Silva leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles racks up 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Horned Frogs.
  • Emanuel Miller has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.5 points and 1.1 assists per game for TCU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damion Baugh has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Oklahoma

L 70-55

Away

2/12/2022

TCU

W 82-69

Home

2/16/2022

Baylor

W 83-73

Home

2/19/2022

Texas

W 61-55

Away

2/22/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-42

Home

2/26/2022

TCU

-

Away

2/28/2022

Kansas State

-

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Away

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Texas Tech

L 82-69

Away

2/15/2022

Iowa State

L 54-51

Home

2/19/2022

Baylor

L 72-62

Away

2/21/2022

West Virginia

W 77-67

Home

2/23/2022

Texas

L 75-66

Away

2/26/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kansas

-

Home

3/3/2022

Kansas

-

Away

3/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas Tech at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
