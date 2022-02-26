Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Schollmaier Arena

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas Tech

The 73.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are 9.1 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (64.3).

The Horned Frogs score an average of 68.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 60.4 the Red Raiders allow.

The Red Raiders make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders have averaged.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders leader in rebounds and assist is Kevin McCullar, who grabs 5.2 rebounds and distributes 3.2 assists per game along with scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Bryson Williams is Texas Tech's leading scorer, tallying 13.6 per game while tacking on 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

McCullar is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Marcus Santos-Silva leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

Mike Miles racks up 14.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Horned Frogs.

Emanuel Miller has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 10.5 points and 1.1 assists per game for TCU to take the top rebound spot on the team. Damion Baugh has the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Charles O'Bannon Jr. is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Oklahoma L 70-55 Away 2/12/2022 TCU W 82-69 Home 2/16/2022 Baylor W 83-73 Home 2/19/2022 Texas W 61-55 Away 2/22/2022 Oklahoma W 66-42 Home 2/26/2022 TCU - Away 2/28/2022 Kansas State - Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma State - Away

TCU Schedule