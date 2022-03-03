How to Watch Temple at Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Houston has been one of the top teams in college basketball all season long, currently sitting first in the AAC with a 14-2 conference record and No. 14 in the country with a 25-4 record overall. The Cougars have won their last five games heading into today's matchup with Temple.
How to Watch Temple at Houston Today:
Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live stream the Temple at Houston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Houston most recently dismantled Cincinnati 71-53 behind a huge 28-point, 10-rebound performance by Fabian White Jr. and another 15 points and nine rebounds from Josh Carlton.
Temple, meanwhile, sits fourth in the AAC with a 9-6 record in conference play and a 16-10 record against all competition. The Owls' most recent outing was a 75-70 victory over Tulane in which Jahlil White led the way with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
This will be the second meeting between these two programs this season, with the previous one taking place on Jan. 2, a closer-than-expected 66-61 victory for the Cougars where they were led by White Jr.'s 15 points and 14 rebounds.
To catch the rematch, tune to ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Welcome to March!
Regional restrictions may apply.