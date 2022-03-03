No. 14 Houston takes on Temple on Thursday night in an intriguing NCAA men's basketball bout.

Houston has been one of the top teams in college basketball all season long, currently sitting first in the AAC with a 14-2 conference record and No. 14 in the country with a 25-4 record overall. The Cougars have won their last five games heading into today's matchup with Temple.

How to Watch Temple at Houston Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN2

Houston most recently dismantled Cincinnati 71-53 behind a huge 28-point, 10-rebound performance by Fabian White Jr. and another 15 points and nine rebounds from Josh Carlton.

Temple, meanwhile, sits fourth in the AAC with a 9-6 record in conference play and a 16-10 record against all competition. The Owls' most recent outing was a 75-70 victory over Tulane in which Jahlil White led the way with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

This will be the second meeting between these two programs this season, with the previous one taking place on Jan. 2, a closer-than-expected 66-61 victory for the Cougars where they were led by White Jr.'s 15 points and 14 rebounds.

To catch the rematch, tune to ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

