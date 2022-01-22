How to Watch Temple at South Florida in Men's College Basketball

Temple goes for its fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to South Florida

Temple will play its first game in nine days on Saturday when it heads to South Florida to take on the Bulls. The Owls had their game on Wednesday against Wichita State postponed, but have won their last three games.

How to Watch Temple at South Florida in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Temple at South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They beat UCF, East Carolina and Tulsa to improve their American record to 3-2 and their overall record to 10-6. It has been a great stretch of play for the Owls as they look to make a move in the conference.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay hot when they take on a South Florida team that is coming off a 19 point loss to Houston.

The Bulls loss to the Cougars was their fifth in the last six games and dropped them to 6-11 overall.

Their one win was a big 75-51 upset win against rival UCF. That win was their only conference win of the year as they are now just 1-4 in the American.

The Bulls have struggled this year, but are still trying to play spoiler and Saturday afternoon they will look to do that against a streaking Temple team.

Regional restrictions may apply.