Temple goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Tulsa in American Conference action.

Temple heads to Tulsa on Wednesday night on a two-game winning streak that has gotten its American record to 2-2. The Owls lost to UCF and Houston to open up conference play but avenged one of those losses when it beat UCF a week ago 66-62.

How to Watch Temple at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Temple at Tulsa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Temple followed that win up with a victory over East Carolina to get its second conference win. Overall, the Owls are now 9-6 and have won eight of their last 11 games.

Wednesday night, they look to get over .500 in the American for the first time this year when they play a Tulsa team that has lost two in a role.

The Golden Hurricanes had their last game against UCF postponed but lost to SMU and Memphis in the two games before that.

The consecutive losses have them 0-2 in the American and 6-7 overall. It is the second time this year they have dropped under .500, but last time, they responded with a win and Wednesday they hope they can do it again and knock off Temple.

Regional restrictions may apply.