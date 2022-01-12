Skip to main content

How to Watch Temple at Tulsa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Temple goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it travels to Tulsa in American Conference action.

Temple heads to Tulsa on Wednesday night on a two-game winning streak that has gotten its American record to 2-2. The Owls lost to UCF and Houston to open up conference play but avenged one of those losses when it beat UCF a week ago 66-62.

How to Watch Temple at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Temple at Tulsa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Temple followed that win up with a victory over East Carolina to get its second conference win. Overall, the Owls are now 9-6 and have won eight of their last 11 games.

Wednesday night, they look to get over .500 in the American for the first time this year when they play a Tulsa team that has lost two in a role.

The Golden Hurricanes had their last game against UCF postponed but lost to SMU and Memphis in the two games before that.

The consecutive losses have them 0-2 in the American and 6-7 overall. It is the second time this year they have dropped under .500, but last time, they responded with a win and Wednesday they hope they can do it again and knock off Temple.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Temple at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17321968
