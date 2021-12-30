Temple heads to local rival Villanova on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Temple and Villanova are just 16.5 miles apart, and on Wednesday, the Owls make the short road trip to take on the rival Wildcats looking to win their seconds straight.

How to Watch Temple at Villanova in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Temple snapped a two-game losing streak its last time out when it beat Delaware State, 85-48. The win improved the Owls' record to 7-5 and was their sixth win in the last eight games.

Wednesday, they wrap up their non-conference schedule with a battle against a Villanova team that is also looking to win its second straight.

Villanova, like Temple, snapped a two-game losing streak in its last game when it beat Xavier, 71-58.

The win against the Musketeers evened Villanova's Big East record to 1-1 and improved its overall record to 8-4.

The Wildcats have played well but have struggled offensively at times and are looking for more consistency as they get back into Big East play after this game.

