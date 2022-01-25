Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-5, 4-2 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bearcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Owls, who have won three straight.

How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Liacouras Center

Key Stats for Temple vs. Cincinnati

The Bearcats average 68.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 66.2 the Owls give up.

The Owls' 67.8 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 37.6% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bearcats this season is David Dejulius, who averages 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Jeremiah Davenport leads Cincinnati in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cincinnati steals leader is John Newman III, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Abdul Ado, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn is the top scorer for the Owls with 15.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.

Temple's leader in rebounds is Jahlil White with 4.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremiah Williams with 4.9 per game.

Khalif Battle is consistent from deep and leads the Owls with 1.8 made threes per game.

Temple's leader in steals is Dunn with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain with 1.6 per game.

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/6/2022 SMU W 77-60 Home 1/9/2022 Memphis L 87-80 Away 1/12/2022 East Carolina W 79-71 Home 1/16/2022 Wichita State W 61-57 Away 1/20/2022 Tulsa W 90-69 Home 1/25/2022 Temple - Away 1/30/2022 East Carolina - Away 2/3/2022 Memphis - Home 2/6/2022 Houston - Home 2/9/2022 South Florida - Away 2/12/2022 Tulsa - Away

