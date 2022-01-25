How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-5, 4-2 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (10-6, 3-2 AAC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bearcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Owls, who have won three straight.
How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
Key Stats for Temple vs. Cincinnati
- The Bearcats average 68.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 66.2 the Owls give up.
- The Owls' 67.8 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 59.7 the Bearcats give up.
- The Bearcats are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls are shooting 41.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 37.6% the Bearcats' opponents have shot this season.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bearcats this season is David Dejulius, who averages 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
- Jeremiah Davenport leads Cincinnati in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Mika Adams-Woods leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- Davenport leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cincinnati steals leader is John Newman III, who averages one steal per game, while its blocks leader is Abdul Ado, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is the top scorer for the Owls with 15.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Temple's leader in rebounds is Jahlil White with 4.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jeremiah Williams with 4.9 per game.
- Khalif Battle is consistent from deep and leads the Owls with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Temple's leader in steals is Dunn with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain with 1.6 per game.
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/6/2022
SMU
W 77-60
Home
1/9/2022
Memphis
L 87-80
Away
1/12/2022
East Carolina
W 79-71
Home
1/16/2022
Wichita State
W 61-57
Away
1/20/2022
Tulsa
W 90-69
Home
1/25/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/30/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
2/3/2022
Memphis
-
Home
2/6/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/9/2022
South Florida
-
Away
2/12/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Delaware State
W 85-48
Home
1/2/2022
Houston
L 66-61
Home
1/5/2022
UCF
W 66-62
Away
1/8/2022
East Carolina
W 78-75
Home
1/12/2022
Tulsa
W 69-64
Away
1/25/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/29/2022
SMU
-
Away
2/2/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
2/5/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/12/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/16/2022
SMU
-
Home