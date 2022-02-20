Skip to main content

How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket past Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC) host the Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Fifth Third Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple

Cincinnati vs Temple Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Cincinnati

-6.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Temple

  • The Bearcats score only three more points per game (68.6) than the Owls give up (65.6).
  • The Owls' 67 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 62.6 the Bearcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bearcats make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • The Owls' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius is tops on the Bearcats at 14.7 points per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.
  • Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 13.4 points.
  • Mika Adams-Woods is tops on the Bearcats at 3.2 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 9.3 points.
  • John Newman III averages 6.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Abdul Ado is averaging 2.8 points, 0.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn is putting up a team-leading 15.5 points per game. And he is contributing 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Jeremiah Williams is posting a team-best 4.2 assists per game. He's also delivering 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, sinking 42% of his shots from the field.
  • Nick Jourdain is the Owls' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he averages 7.3 points and 0.9 assists.
  • Jahlil White is the Owls' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he delivers 6.6 points and 1.7 assists.
  • Zach Hicks is putting up 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 34% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Temple at Cincinnati

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
