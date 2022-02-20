How to Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cincinnati Bearcats (18-9, 7-6 AAC) host the Temple Owls (14-9, 7-5 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Fifth Third Arena, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Temple

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -6.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Cincinnati vs. Temple

The Bearcats score only three more points per game (68.6) than the Owls give up (65.6).

The Owls' 67 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 62.6 the Bearcats give up to opponents.

The Bearcats make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Owls' 40% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (39.5%).

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius is tops on the Bearcats at 14.7 points per contest, while also averaging 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats at 5.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 13.4 points.

Mika Adams-Woods is tops on the Bearcats at 3.2 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 9.3 points.

John Newman III averages 6.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Abdul Ado is averaging 2.8 points, 0.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Temple Players to Watch