Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives with the ball as Texas State Bobcats guard Drue Drinnon (55) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the No. 13 Houston Cougars (11-3, 0-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Temple vs. Houston

    Key Stats for Temple vs. Houston

    • The Owls record 15.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Cougars allow (52.1).
    • The Cougars score an average of 73.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 66.0 the Owls give up.
    • This season, the Owls have a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 37.0% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
    • The Cougars' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

    Temple Players to Watch

    • The Owls scoring leader is Khalif Battle, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Damian Dunn is Temple's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.2 per game, while Jeremiah Williams is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
    • The Owls get the most three-point shooting production out of Battle, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Dunn and Nick Jourdain lead Temple on the defensive end, with Dunn leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jourdain in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Houston Players to Watch

    • Marcus Sasser is the top scorer for the Cougars with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Houston leaders in rebounding and assists are J'wan Roberts with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jamal Shead with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • Sasser is the most prolific from deep for the Cougars, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
    • Sasser (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Fabian White Jr. (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Temple Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 81-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 72-68

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 68-49

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCF

    L 65-48

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Delaware State

    W 85-48

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    Houston Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Alabama

    L 83-82

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Louisiana

    W 71-56

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Oklahoma State

    W 72-61

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Texas State

    W 80-47

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 2-0

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Temple

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Houston at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

