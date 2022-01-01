Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (7-5, 0-0 AAC) are at home in AAC action against the No. 13 Houston Cougars (11-3, 0-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Temple vs. Houston
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Temple vs. Houston
- The Owls record 15.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Cougars allow (52.1).
- The Cougars score an average of 73.7 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 66.0 the Owls give up.
- This season, the Owls have a 40.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 37.0% of shots the Cougars' opponents have hit.
- The Cougars' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
Temple Players to Watch
- The Owls scoring leader is Khalif Battle, who averages 15.0 per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Damian Dunn is Temple's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.2 per game, while Jeremiah Williams is its best passer, distributing 4.7 assists in each contest.
- The Owls get the most three-point shooting production out of Battle, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Dunn and Nick Jourdain lead Temple on the defensive end, with Dunn leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Jourdain in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Houston Players to Watch
- Marcus Sasser is the top scorer for the Cougars with 16.3 points per game. He also tacks on 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Houston leaders in rebounding and assists are J'wan Roberts with 7.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Jamal Shead with 5.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Sasser is the most prolific from deep for the Cougars, hitting 3.5 threes per game.
- Sasser (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Fabian White Jr. (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Pennsylvania
W 81-72
Home
12/7/2021
Vanderbilt
W 72-68
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 68-49
Away
12/15/2021
UCF
L 65-48
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
W 85-48
Home
1/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/5/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/8/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/12/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/19/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
1/22/2022
South Florida
-
Away
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Alabama
L 83-82
Away
12/14/2021
Louisiana
W 71-56
Home
12/18/2021
Oklahoma State
W 72-61
Home
12/22/2021
Texas State
W 80-47
Home
12/28/2021
Cincinnati
L 2-0
Home
1/2/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/5/2022
South Florida
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/18/2022
South Florida
-
Home
1/22/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
