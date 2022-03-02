Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) drives to the basket while Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (25-5, 14-2 AAC) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Temple Owls (16-10, 9-6 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Temple

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Houston vs. Temple

The Cougars put up 7.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Owls allow (66.4).

The Owls score 10.6 more points per game (67.5) than the Cougars give up to opponents (56.9).

The Cougars make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

The Owls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 36.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

Fabian White Jr. averages 12.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyler Edwards is tops on his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (2.9) per game, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Josh Carlton averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.

Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 9.4 points.

Taze Moore posts 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch