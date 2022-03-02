Skip to main content

How to Watch Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) drives to the basket while Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) drives to the basket while Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Houston Cougars (25-5, 14-2 AAC) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Temple Owls (16-10, 9-6 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Houston vs. Temple

Key Stats for Houston vs. Temple

  • The Cougars put up 7.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Owls allow (66.4).
  • The Owls score 10.6 more points per game (67.5) than the Cougars give up to opponents (56.9).
  • The Cougars make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • The Owls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 36.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

Houston Players to Watch

  • Fabian White Jr. averages 12.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kyler Edwards is tops on his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (2.9) per game, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Josh Carlton averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.
  • Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 9.4 points.
  • Taze Moore posts 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn is posting a team-high 15.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
  • Jeremiah Williams tops the Owls in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Owls get 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Jourdain.
  • Jahlil White is averaging a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 1.6 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Zach Hicks is putting up 8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 36.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Temple at Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy