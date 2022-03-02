How to Watch Temple vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Houston Cougars (25-5, 14-2 AAC) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Temple Owls (16-10, 9-6 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Houston vs. Temple
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fertitta Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Houston vs. Temple
- The Cougars put up 7.2 more points per game (73.6) than the Owls allow (66.4).
- The Owls score 10.6 more points per game (67.5) than the Cougars give up to opponents (56.9).
- The Cougars make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- The Owls are shooting 40.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 36.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
Houston Players to Watch
- Fabian White Jr. averages 12.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyler Edwards is tops on his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (2.9) per game, and also puts up 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Josh Carlton averages a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 12.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 61.8% from the field.
- Jamal Shead paces the Cougars at 5.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 9.4 points.
- Taze Moore posts 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is posting a team-high 15.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jeremiah Williams tops the Owls in assists (4.1 per game), and averages 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Owls get 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Nick Jourdain.
- Jahlil White is averaging a team-best 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.3 points and 1.6 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.
- Zach Hicks is putting up 8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 36.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Temple at Houston
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)