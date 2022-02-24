Temple hits the road Thursday to take on Memphis.

Temple plays its second straight road game Thursday looking to pick up another big win. The Owls took down Cincinnati 75-71 on Sunday to get their second straight win.

How to Watch Temple at Memphis in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The back-to-back wins have improved their conference record to 8-5 and have them 15-9 overall.

The Owls have won eight of their last 11 games and are playing their best basketball of the year, but they will get a tough test Thursday when they travel to Memphis to take on a Tigers team that has won six of its last seven.

Memphis has been playing great lately but did see its six-game winning streak come to an end Sunday when the Tigers went to SMU and lost to the Mustangs 73-57.

The loss came after they had won consecutive road games at Houston and Cincinnati.

The Tigers have now climbed back into the NCAA Tournament conversation but can't afford to fall back into a lull as they did in the middle of January.

Memphis will be the favorite in this game, but Temple is playing well and can come in and pull off the upset.

