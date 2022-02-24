How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-11.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Temple
- The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Owls allow (65.8).
- The Owls average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Tigers allow (69.6).
- This season, the Tigers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces his team in both points (11.4) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
- Lester Quinones puts up 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Josh Minott is putting up 7.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
- Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- DeAndre Williams is averaging 10.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is posting a team-best 15.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 39.0% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jeremiah Williams leads the Owls in assists (4.2 per game), and produces 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Nick Jourdain is posting a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 7.3 points and 0.9 assists, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Jahlil White is averaging a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 1.6 assists, making 43.5% of his shots from the field.
- Zach Hicks is averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 35.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Temple at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
