How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) reacts after making a basket in the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Temple

The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Owls allow (65.8).

The Owls average only 2.3 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Tigers allow (69.6).

This season, the Tigers have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren paces his team in both points (11.4) and rebounds (7.5) per game, and also posts 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.

Lester Quinones puts up 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Minott is putting up 7.2 points, 1.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 10.6 points, 1.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Temple Players to Watch