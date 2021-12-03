Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (4-3) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Liacouras Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Liacouras Center

Key Stats for Temple vs. Pennsylvania

The Owls score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Quakers give up (76.2).

The Quakers' 68.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 67.3 the Owls allow.

The Owls make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Quakers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Temple Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Owls this season is Khalif Battle, who averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Nick Jourdain is Temple's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Jeremiah Williams is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.

Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Owls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Damian Dunn and Jourdain lead Temple on the defensive end, with Dunn leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jourdain in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Pennsylvania Players to Watch

Jordan Dingle's points (19.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.

Jelani Williams grabs 4.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.8 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.

Jonah Charles is consistent from deep and leads the Quakers with 3.0 made threes per game.

Jelani Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Lucas Monroe (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Clemson L 75-48 Home 11/19/2021 Boise State L 82-62 Home 11/21/2021 Elon W 75-58 Away 11/27/2021 Delaware W 75-74 Home 12/1/2021 La Salle W 73-57 Home 12/4/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 12/7/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 12/11/2021 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Away 12/15/2021 UCF - Home 12/18/2021 Drexel - Home 12/22/2021 Delaware State - Home

Pennsylvania Schedule