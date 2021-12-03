How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (4-3) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Liacouras Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream available
Key Stats for Temple vs. Pennsylvania
- The Owls score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Quakers give up (76.2).
- The Quakers' 68.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 67.3 the Owls allow.
- The Owls make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Quakers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Temple Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Owls this season is Khalif Battle, who averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Nick Jourdain is Temple's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Jeremiah Williams is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Owls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Damian Dunn and Jourdain lead Temple on the defensive end, with Dunn leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jourdain in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Jordan Dingle's points (19.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.
- Jelani Williams grabs 4.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.8 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.
- Jonah Charles is consistent from deep and leads the Quakers with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Jelani Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Lucas Monroe (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Clemson
L 75-48
Home
11/19/2021
Boise State
L 82-62
Home
11/21/2021
Elon
W 75-58
Away
11/27/2021
Delaware
W 75-74
Home
12/1/2021
La Salle
W 73-57
Home
12/4/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/15/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/18/2021
Drexel
-
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
Pennsylvania Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Davidson
L 72-60
Home
11/21/2021
Old Dominion
W 71-63
Away
11/23/2021
Towson
L 76-61
Away
11/28/2021
Arkansas
L 76-60
Away
12/1/2021
Villanova
L 71-56
Home
12/4/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/8/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
12/11/2021
La Salle
-
Away
12/28/2021
JMU
-
Home
1/2/2022
Brown
-
Home
1/4/2022
Howard
-
Home