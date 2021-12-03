Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (4-3) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Liacouras Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Temple vs. Pennsylvania

    Key Stats for Temple vs. Pennsylvania

    • The Owls score 8.2 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Quakers give up (76.2).
    • The Quakers' 68.1 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 67.3 the Owls allow.
    • The Owls make 42.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Quakers have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Quakers' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Temple Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Owls this season is Khalif Battle, who averages 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
    • Nick Jourdain is Temple's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.6 per game, while Jeremiah Williams is its best passer, distributing 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • Battle makes more threes per game than any other member of the Owls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Damian Dunn and Jourdain lead Temple on the defensive end, with Dunn leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Jourdain in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Pennsylvania Players to Watch

    • Jordan Dingle's points (19.8 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Quakers' leaderboards.
    • Jelani Williams grabs 4.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.8 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Pennsylvania rebounding leaderboard.
    • Jonah Charles is consistent from deep and leads the Quakers with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Jelani Williams (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Pennsylvania while Lucas Monroe (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Temple Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Clemson

    L 75-48

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Boise State

    L 82-62

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Elon

    W 75-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Delaware

    W 75-74

    Home

    12/1/2021

    La Salle

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    Pennsylvania Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Davidson

    L 72-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 71-63

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Towson

    L 76-61

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Arkansas

    L 76-60

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Villanova

    L 71-56

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    La Salle

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    JMU

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Howard

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Pennsylvania at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

