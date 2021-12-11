Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (6-3) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Total Saint Joseph's (PA) -1 140.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple

The 71.1 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.2 more points than the Owls allow (67.9).

The Owls score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawks allow to opponents.

This season, the Hawks have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 41% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.

The Owls' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Taylor Funk posts 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Ejike Obinna paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7), and also posts 13.2 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Charlie Brown is putting up 7.8 points, 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Erik Reynolds II puts up 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch