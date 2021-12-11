Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Temple vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-3) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-1
140.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Temple
- The 71.1 points per game the Hawks average are only 3.2 more points than the Owls allow (67.9).
- The Owls score an average of 69.9 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 71.7 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- This season, the Hawks have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 41% of shots the Owls' opponents have made.
- The Owls' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hawks have allowed to their opponents.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Taylor Funk posts 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Ejike Obinna paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7), and also posts 13.2 points and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Charlie Brown is putting up 7.8 points, 1.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Erik Reynolds II puts up 8.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn gives the Owls 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jeremiah Williams is the Owls' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he posts 8.9 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- Khalif Battle is putting up team highs in points (18.8 per game) and assists (0.9). And he is contributing 3.4 rebounds, making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 48.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.
- Nick Jourdain is averaging a team-leading 5.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3 points and 0.9 assists, making 37% of his shots from the floor.
- The Owls get 6.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jake Forrester.
How To Watch
