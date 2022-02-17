How to Watch Temple vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (13-9, 6-5 AAC) hope to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (18-5, 9-2 AAC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Temple vs. SMU
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Temple vs. SMU
- The Mustangs score 9.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Owls allow (66).
- The Owls put up an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 67.7 the Mustangs give up to opponents.
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Owls allow to opponents.
SMU Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Mustangs is Kendric Davis, who scores 19.1 points and distributes 4.8 assists per game.
- Marcus Weathers leads SMU in rebounding, grabbing seven boards per game while also scoring 12.1 points a contest.
- Davis leads the Mustangs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Davis and Michael Weathers lead SMU on the defensive end, with Davis leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Michael Weathers in blocks averaging one per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn racks up 15.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Owls.
- The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Jahlil White with 5.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.4 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game).
- Zach Hicks is reliable from three-point range and leads the Owls with two made threes per game.
- Temple's leader in steals is Williams with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain with 1.7 per game.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/26/2022
South Florida
W 74-54
Away
1/29/2022
Temple
W 69-61
Home
2/5/2022
Wichita State
L 72-57
Away
2/9/2022
Houston
W 85-83
Home
2/12/2022
East Carolina
W 80-66
Away
2/16/2022
Temple
-
Away
2/20/2022
Memphis
-
Home
2/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
2/27/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
3/6/2022
Tulane
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/29/2022
SMU
L 69-61
Away
2/2/2022
East Carolina
W 71-63
Away
2/5/2022
Tulsa
W 67-58
Home
2/7/2022
South Florida
L 52-49
Away
2/12/2022
Tulane
L 92-83
Away
2/16/2022
SMU
-
Home
2/20/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/24/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/27/2022
Tulane
-
Home
3/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/6/2022
South Florida
-
Home
How To Watch
February
16
2022
SMU at Temple
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)