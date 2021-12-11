Temple goes for its sixth straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Saint Joseph's.

Temple got off to a shaky start to the year as the Owls were just 1-3 in their first four. Since then, though, they have reeled off five straight wins, including an overtime win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Temple at Saint Joseph's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Temple at Saint Joseph's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win against Vandy improved their record to 6-3 and has them heading to Saint Joseph's with a ton of confidence.

Saturday, they hope they can continue their hot play and take down a Saint Joseph's team that has won three of its last four.

The Hawks won their last game when they took down Penn 78-71. The win kept them from losing their second straight as Villanova beat them last Saturday.

Then win improved the Hawks' record to 5-4 as they once again got back over .500 on the season.

Saint Joseph's will look to win its second straight game for the third time this year and slow down a red-hot Temple team.

Regional restrictions may apply.