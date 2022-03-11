Temple vs. Tulane: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots against Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 4 seed Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane

Key Stats for Temple vs. Tulane

  • The 73.6 points per game the Green Wave record are 7.2 more points than the Owls allow (66.4).
  • The Owls' 67 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 71.6 the Green Wave give up.
  • The Green Wave make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • The Owls have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • The Green Wave leader in points and assists is Jalen Cook, who scores 18 points per game along with 3.5 assists.
  • Tulane's best rebounder is Kevin Cross, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 13.8 PPG average.
  • Jaylen Forbes leads the Green Wave in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Cook and Cross lead Tulane on the defensive end, with Cook leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Cross in blocks averaging one per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

  • Damian Dunn sits at the top of the Owls scoring leaderboard with 15.2 points per game. He also collects 4.4 rebounds and averages two assists per game.
  • The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Jahlil White with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).
  • Zach Hicks makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
  • Temple's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.8 per game).

Tulane Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

South Florida

W 76-57

Away

2/23/2022

Houston

L 81-67

Home

2/27/2022

Temple

L 75-70

Away

3/3/2022

UCF

W 82-67

Home

3/6/2022

SMU

L 74-68

Away

3/11/2022

Temple

-

Away

Temple Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

Cincinnati

W 75-71

Away

2/24/2022

Memphis

L 78-64

Away

2/27/2022

Tulane

W 75-70

Home

3/3/2022

Houston

L 84-46

Away

3/6/2022

South Florida

W 75-47

Home

3/11/2022

Tulane

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: Tulane vs. Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

