Temple vs. Tulane: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars center Josh Carlton (25) shoots against Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave (13-14, 10-8 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 4 seed Temple Owls (17-11, 10-7 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 3:30 PM.

How to Watch Temple vs. Tulane

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Temple vs. Tulane

The 73.6 points per game the Green Wave record are 7.2 more points than the Owls allow (66.4).

The Owls' 67 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 71.6 the Green Wave give up.

The Green Wave make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Owls have shot at a 39.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Green Wave have averaged.

Tulane Players to Watch

The Green Wave leader in points and assists is Jalen Cook, who scores 18 points per game along with 3.5 assists.

Tulane's best rebounder is Kevin Cross, who averages 6.8 boards per game in addition to his 13.8 PPG average.

Jaylen Forbes leads the Green Wave in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cook and Cross lead Tulane on the defensive end, with Cook leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Cross in blocks averaging one per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn sits at the top of the Owls scoring leaderboard with 15.2 points per game. He also collects 4.4 rebounds and averages two assists per game.

The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Jahlil White with 5.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.5 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game).

Zach Hicks makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.

Temple's leader in steals is Williams (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nick Jourdain (1.8 per game).

Tulane Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 South Florida W 76-57 Away 2/23/2022 Houston L 81-67 Home 2/27/2022 Temple L 75-70 Away 3/3/2022 UCF W 82-67 Home 3/6/2022 SMU L 74-68 Away 3/11/2022 Temple - Away

Temple Schedule