How to Watch Temple vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (9-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tulsa
-3
133.5 points
Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Temple
- The Golden Hurricane score 68.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 66.3 the Owls allow.
- The Owls put up only 0.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Golden Hurricane allow their opponents to score (67.4).
- The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Owls allow to opponents.
- The Owls have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane have averaged.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne posts a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 16.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sam Griffin leads his squad in points per contest (16.9), and also puts up 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Darien Jackson posts 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Rey Idowu averages 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 3.1 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 points.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is putting up team highs in points (15.1 per game) and rebounds (4.7). And he is delivering 2.1 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Jeremiah Williams is averaging a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. And he is delivering 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 40.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Nick Jourdain is the Owls' top rebounder (4.7 per game), and he posts 5.5 points and 0.9 assists.
- The Owls get 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jahlil White.
- Khalif Battle gets the Owls 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
12
2022
Temple at Tulsa
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)