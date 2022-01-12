How to Watch Temple vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Sam Griffin (1) drives to the basket during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-7, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (9-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at Donald W. Reynolds Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Temple

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Donald W. Reynolds Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3 133.5 points

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Temple

The Golden Hurricane score 68.8 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 66.3 the Owls allow.

The Owls put up only 0.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Golden Hurricane allow their opponents to score (67.4).

The Golden Hurricane are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Owls allow to opponents.

The Owls have shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane have averaged.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne posts a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 16.8 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sam Griffin leads his squad in points per contest (16.9), and also puts up 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Darien Jackson posts 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Rey Idowu averages 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Pritchard paces the Golden Hurricane at 3.1 assists per game, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 4.3 points.

Temple Players to Watch