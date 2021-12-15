Publish date:
How to Watch Temple vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Temple Owls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the UCF Knights (6-2, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Temple vs. UCF
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Liacouras Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Temple vs. UCF
- The 74.5 points per game the Knights score are 6.6 more points than the Owls allow (67.9).
- The Owls' 67.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 65.5 the Knights give up.
- The Knights make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
UCF Players to Watch
- The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
- Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The UCF steals leader is Perry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Khalif Battle racks up 18.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.
- Nick Jourdain puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for Temple to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jeremiah Williams holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Battle averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
- Damian Dunn (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Temple while Jourdain (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Evansville
W 75-59
Away
11/27/2021
Oklahoma
L 65-62
Home
12/1/2021
Auburn
L 85-68
Away
12/5/2021
Bethune-Cookman
W 81-45
Home
12/11/2021
N.C. A&T
W 83-68
Home
12/15/2021
Temple
-
Away
12/18/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/22/2021
North Alabama
-
Home
12/30/2021
Michigan
-
Home
1/2/2022
SMU
-
Away
1/5/2022
Temple
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Delaware
W 75-74
Home
12/1/2021
La Salle
W 73-57
Home
12/4/2021
Pennsylvania
W 81-72
Home
12/7/2021
Vanderbilt
W 72-68
Away
12/11/2021
Saint Joseph's (PA)
L 68-49
Away
12/15/2021
UCF
-
Home
12/18/2021
Drexel
-
Home
12/22/2021
Delaware State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Villanova
-
Away
1/2/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/5/2022
UCF
-
Away
How To Watch
December
15
2021
UCF at Temple
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)