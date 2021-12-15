Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    How to Watch Temple vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats center Chris Vogt (33) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

    The Temple Owls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the UCF Knights (6-2, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Temple vs. UCF

    Key Stats for Temple vs. UCF

    • The 74.5 points per game the Knights score are 6.6 more points than the Owls allow (67.9).
    • The Owls' 67.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 65.5 the Knights give up.
    • The Knights make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

    UCF Players to Watch

    • The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 15.8 per contest to go with 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
    • C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 5.5 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.3 in each contest.
    • Green leads the Knights in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The UCF steals leader is Perry, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Cheikh Mbacke Diong, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Khalif Battle racks up 18.8 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.
    • Nick Jourdain puts up a stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 points and 0.8 assists per game for Temple to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jeremiah Williams holds the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 9.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
    • Battle averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
    • Damian Dunn (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Temple while Jourdain (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    UCF Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Evansville

    W 75-59

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oklahoma

    L 65-62

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Auburn

    L 85-68

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    W 81-45

    Home

    12/11/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 83-68

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    North Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Temple

    -

    Home

    Temple Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Delaware

    W 75-74

    Home

    12/1/2021

    La Salle

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 81-72

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 72-68

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Saint Joseph's (PA)

    L 68-49

    Away

    12/15/2021

    UCF

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    UCF at Temple

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

