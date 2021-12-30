Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Villanova -17 127.5 points

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple

The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.0).

The Owls average just 4.9 more points per game (67.6) than the Wildcats allow (62.7).

The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore averages 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jermaine Samuels paces the Wildcats at 6.4 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.5 points.

Brandon Slater is putting up 10.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Eric Dixon averages 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Temple Players to Watch