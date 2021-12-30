Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Temple vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Xavier guard Adam Kunkel (5) drives past Villanova guard Collin Gillespie (2) during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Villanova vs Temple Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -17

    127.5 points

    Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple

    • The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.0).
    • The Owls average just 4.9 more points per game (67.6) than the Wildcats allow (62.7).
    • The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Justin Moore averages 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jermaine Samuels paces the Wildcats at 6.4 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.5 points.
    • Brandon Slater is putting up 10.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Dixon averages 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Temple Players to Watch

    • Damian Dunn is putting up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.6 points and 2.0 assists, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • Jeremiah Williams is averaging a team-best 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Khalif Battle leads the Owls in scoring (15.0 points per game) and assists (0.7), and averages 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Nick Jourdain gets the Owls 4.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
    • The Owls receive 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jake Forrester.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Temple at Villanova

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
