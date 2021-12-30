Publish date:
How to Watch Temple vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Villanova Wildcats (8-4) will host the Temple Owls (7-5) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Villanova
-17
127.5 points
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Temple
- The 72.5 points per game the Wildcats score are 6.5 more points than the Owls give up (66.0).
- The Owls average just 4.9 more points per game (67.6) than the Wildcats allow (62.7).
- The Wildcats make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore averages 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jermaine Samuels paces the Wildcats at 6.4 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.3 assists and 10.5 points.
- Brandon Slater is putting up 10.3 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Eric Dixon averages 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn is putting up a team-best 5.2 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.6 points and 2.0 assists, making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Jeremiah Williams is averaging a team-best 4.7 assists per game. And he is contributing 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 37.6% of his shots from the field.
- Khalif Battle leads the Owls in scoring (15.0 points per game) and assists (0.7), and averages 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Nick Jourdain gets the Owls 4.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- The Owls receive 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jake Forrester.
How To Watch
December
29
2021
Temple at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)