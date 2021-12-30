Tennessee goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to rival Alabama.

Tennessee opens up SEC play on Wednesday night looking to win its fourth straight game. The Volunteers have won three in a row, including a huge upset win over Arizona last Wednesday.

How to Watch Tennessee at Alabama in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win came after their game with rival Memphis was canceled an hour before tipoff a week and a half ago.

Wednesday, they will look to stay hot and knock off an Alabama team that has been struggling over the last two weeks.

The Crimson Tide comes into their game with Tennessee after losing two of their last three.

They were riding high after an upset win over No. 1 Gonzaga and then a one-point win against Houston, but losses to Memphis and then Davidson have the Crimson Tide struggling coming into SEC play.

Both of these teams have had their ups and downs this year, but are both talented enough to win a loaded SEC and Wednesday night's game is a big one. They both would love to start off conference play with a win against their rival.

