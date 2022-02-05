Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at South Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee hits the road Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game when it plays South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from a 52-51 loss to Texas with a big 90-80 win against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. 

How to Watch Tennessee at South Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

Live stream the Tennessee at South Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the Volunteers fourth in the last five games and has them 6-3 in the SEC. It was a great offensive performance for them after they really struggled against the Aggies.

Scoring has been an issue at times for the Vols and Saturday South Carolina will look to take advantage and pick up the upset win.

The Gamecocks have been playing well lately as they have won three of their last four, but lost their last game on Tuesday when Mississippi State beat them 78-64.

The loss dropped them under .500 in the SEC at 4-5 and has them 13-8 overall.

Saturday afternoon they will look to get back in the win column as they try and avenge an earlier season loss. They lost to Tennessee 66-46 back on January 11th, but this time they get them in their home arena and they hope it will make a difference.

Regional restrictions may apply.

