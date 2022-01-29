Rick Barnes takes his new team, the Volunteers, to his former home to face Texas on Saturday.

Today is the Rick Barnes Bowl as the former head coach of Texas (15-5) brings Tennessee (14-5) into Austin for a game that is about a lot more than just wins and losses. This is the first game for Rick Barnes not only against the Longhorns but also in Austin as a visiting coach since being fired in 2015. Barnes coached Texas from 1998-2015 with mixed results, but consistently gave them a shot at competing for a national championship.

How to Watch Tennessee at Texas today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tennessee has won three games in a row, including a huge win over No. 17 LSU (64-50) behind 16 points, six rebounds and five assists from Santiago Vescovi:

Barnes’ teams peaked in 2003 with T.J. Ford and a trip to the Final Four, losing to Carmelo Anthony and Syracuse, the eventual champions. His 2007 team with Kevin Durant fell short in the NCAA Tournament, losing in the second round, which was a sign of the future for Barnes as he would make it out of the Sweet 16 only once after with Texas.

Now, he has Tennessee playing strong all-around basketball with the No. 40 defense in the country (63.1 points allowed) and the No. 109 offense (74.6 points per game) in the country.

After losing Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson and Yvon Pons to the NBA, Tennessee has adjusted around Santiago Vescovi (14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game) and Kennedy Chandler (13.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game).

On the other side for Texas, they also have had to adjust with Chris Beard replacing Shaka Smart and Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Jericho Sims all in the NBA.

Texas is more extreme than most teams with their play disparity on each end of the floor, giving up the least amount of points to opponents (54.7) in the country and only scoring 69.5 points per game (No. 227).

This could be a defensive battle for both teams in what will be an emotional return game for Barnes.

