Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Nebraska vs Tennessee State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nebraska

    -16.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

    • Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged just 4.0 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allowed (74.0).
    • The Tigers averaged 5.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Cornhuskers allowed (74.2).
    • The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
    • The Tigers shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Alonzo Verge Jr. posts a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the floor.
    • Bryce McGowens is tops on his team in both points (16.8) and rebounds (6.8) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Derrick Walker is posting 8.0 points, 1.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
    • C.J. Wilcher posts 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Kobe Webster averages 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

    Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Mark Freeman put up 17.1 points per game last season along with 4.6 assists.
    • Shakem Johnson grabbed 5.8 boards per game while also scoring 11.8 points a contest.
    • Freeman knocked down 1.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Freeman averaged 2.0 takeaways per game, while Mason Green compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Tennessee State at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
