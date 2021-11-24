Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -16.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Tennessee State

Last year, the Cornhuskers averaged just 4.0 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allowed (74.0).

The Tigers averaged 5.8 fewer points per game last year (68.4) than the Cornhuskers allowed (74.2).

The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

The Tigers shot at a 42.3% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Cornhuskers averaged.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Alonzo Verge Jr. posts a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. He is also putting up 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the floor.

Bryce McGowens is tops on his team in both points (16.8) and rebounds (6.8) per game, and also posts 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Derrick Walker is posting 8.0 points, 1.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

C.J. Wilcher posts 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kobe Webster averages 6.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Tennessee State Players to Watch