Nebraska goes for its third straight win Tuesday when it hosts Tennessee State.

The Nebraska men's basketball team struggled to start the season as it suffered an upset loss to Western Illinois and then a loss to a good Creighton team, but it has since won two straight against Idaho State and Southern.

How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Tennessee State at Nebraska game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Freshman Bryce McGowens has been the catalyst to the Cornhuskers' strong play as he is leading the team with 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

On Tuesday, he will look to lead Nebraska to its third straight win against a Tennessee State team that has struggled this year.

The Tigers have lost three of their first four games and are looking for their first win against a Division I team this year.

Despite the three losses, the Tigers have been competitive, as they have lost two of those games by less than 10 points.

They will have to be good Tuesday if they want to pull off the big upset against a Nebraska team playing much better lately.

Regional restrictions may apply.