    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee State Tigers (5-7, 0-0 OVC) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) in a matchup of OVC rivals at Gentry Complex, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

    How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

    Key Stats for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

    • The Tigers record 77.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 74.1 the Skyhawks give up.
    • The Skyhawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allow (70.6).
    • The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
    • The Skyhawks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

    Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Dedric Boyd, who averages 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
    • Kassim Nicholson is Tennessee State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kenny Cooper is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.
    • Boyd makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • The Tennessee State steals leader is Cooper, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Emmanuel Dowuona, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    UT Martin Players to Watch

    • K.J. Simon puts up 18.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Skyhawks.
    • The UT Martin leaders in rebounding and assists are KK Curry with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.3 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Mikel Henderson with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
    • Henderson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Skyhawks with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Simon is at the top of the UT Martin steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

    Tennessee State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    IUPUI

    W 70-44

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 73-65

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 78-75

    Away

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 90-88

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Campbellsville Harrodsburg

    W 108-66

    Home

    1/6/2022

    UT Martin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Murray State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Morehead State

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Away

    UT Martin Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Western Illinois

    L 81-64

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    L 84-75

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UNC Asheville

    W 79-68

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Drake

    L 80-54

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 65-62

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Tennessee State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Belmont

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Morehead State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Tennessee Tech

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Austin Peay

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Murray State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    UT-Martin at Tennessee State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

