How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee State Tigers (5-7, 0-0 OVC) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) in a matchup of OVC rivals at Gentry Complex, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gentry Complex

Gentry Complex Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin

The Tigers record 77.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 74.1 the Skyhawks give up.

The Skyhawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allow (70.6).

The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.

The Skyhawks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.8%).

Tennessee State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Dedric Boyd, who averages 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Kassim Nicholson is Tennessee State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kenny Cooper is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.

Boyd makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

The Tennessee State steals leader is Cooper, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Emmanuel Dowuona, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

UT Martin Players to Watch

K.J. Simon puts up 18.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Skyhawks.

The UT Martin leaders in rebounding and assists are KK Curry with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.3 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Mikel Henderson with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).

Henderson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Skyhawks with 1.8 made threes per game.

Simon is at the top of the UT Martin steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 IUPUI W 70-44 Home 12/12/2021 Lipscomb W 73-65 Away 12/16/2021 Charleston Southern W 78-75 Away 12/18/2021 South Carolina State L 90-88 Away 12/21/2021 Campbellsville Harrodsburg W 108-66 Home 1/6/2022 UT Martin - Home 1/8/2022 Southeast Missouri State - Home 1/13/2022 Murray State - Away 1/15/2022 Morehead State - Home 1/17/2022 Tennessee Tech - Home 1/20/2022 Southeast Missouri State - Away

UT Martin Schedule