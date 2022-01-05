How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee State Tigers (5-7, 0-0 OVC) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-0 OVC) in a matchup of OVC rivals at Gentry Complex, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
How to Watch Tennessee State vs. UT Martin
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Gentry Complex
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee State vs. UT Martin
- The Tigers record 77.3 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 74.1 the Skyhawks give up.
- The Skyhawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Tigers allow (70.6).
- The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allow to opponents.
- The Skyhawks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.8%).
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is Dedric Boyd, who averages 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Kassim Nicholson is Tennessee State's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kenny Cooper is its best passer, distributing 3.7 assists in each contest.
- Boyd makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- The Tennessee State steals leader is Cooper, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Emmanuel Dowuona, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
UT Martin Players to Watch
- K.J. Simon puts up 18.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Skyhawks.
- The UT Martin leaders in rebounding and assists are KK Curry with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.3 points and 1.0 assist per game) and Mikel Henderson with 2.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game).
- Henderson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Skyhawks with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Simon is at the top of the UT Martin steals and blocks leaderboards with 2.0 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
IUPUI
W 70-44
Home
12/12/2021
Lipscomb
W 73-65
Away
12/16/2021
Charleston Southern
W 78-75
Away
12/18/2021
South Carolina State
L 90-88
Away
12/21/2021
Campbellsville Harrodsburg
W 108-66
Home
1/6/2022
UT Martin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
1/13/2022
Murray State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Morehead State
-
Home
1/17/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
1/20/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Western Illinois
L 81-64
Away
12/11/2021
Middle Tennessee
L 84-75
Home
12/14/2021
UNC Asheville
W 79-68
Home
12/19/2021
Drake
L 80-54
Away
12/30/2021
Austin Peay
W 65-62
Away
1/6/2022
Tennessee State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Belmont
-
Home
1/12/2022
Morehead State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
1/20/2022
Austin Peay
-
Home
1/22/2022
Murray State
-
Away