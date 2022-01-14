In-state rivals battle on Thursday night when Tennessee travels to Vanderbilt for an SEC showdown.

Tennessee continued its roll through the SEC on Sunday when it beat Ole Miss 70-58. The Volunteers are now 4-0 in conference play and 15-1 overall.

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Volunteers are now ranked No. 5 in the country and looking like they are ready to compete with South Carolina for the SEC crown.

Thursday, though, they must take care of a Vanderbilt team who is coming off a 70-63 loss to Mississippi State.

The loss evened the Commodores SEC record at 1-1 and dropped their overall record to 10-6.

The defeat also snapped a five-game winning streak for Vanderbilt that included a win against Arkansas in its SEC opener.

It had been its best stretch of basketball so far this year and Thursday the Commodores will look to get their biggest win of the year and upset red-hot Tennessee.

They will be a huge underdog in this game, but rivalry games can bring out the best in teams. Vanderbilt could also catch Tennessee looking ahead to its big matchup with Kentucky this weekend.

