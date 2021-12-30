Skip to main content
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) drives to the basket against Jacksonville State Gamecocks guard Jalen Gibbs (22) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Coleman Coliseum. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

    Alabama vs Tennessee Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Alabama

    -4.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Alabama vs. Tennessee

    • The Crimson Tide score 23.6 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers give up (59.3).
    • The Volunteers' 78.4 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 73.3 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
    • The Crimson Tide make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Volunteers are shooting 45.1% from the field, two% higher than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford averages 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keon Ellis puts up 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jahvon Quinerly averages 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field and 28.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • JD Davison puts up a team-leading 4.5 assists per contest. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds, shooting 51.5% from the floor.
    • Charles Bediako is putting up 7 points, 0.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • The Volunteers receive 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Santiago Vescovi.
    • John Fulkerson is putting up 9 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 57.4% of his shots from the field.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua is the Volunteers' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 8.7 points and 1 assists.
    • Josiah-Jordan James gives the Volunteers 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Tennessee at Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

