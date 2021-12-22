Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) will look to build on an 11-game winning streak when they visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arizona

The Volunteers record 15.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).

The Wildcats' 91.0 points per game are 33.1 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 14.6 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Tennessee's best rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.

Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.

Christian Koloko has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.6 points and 1.3 assists per game for Arizona to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kerr Kriisa holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Kriisa is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.6 made threes per game.

Arizona's leader in steals is Azuolas Tubelis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Koloko (3.5 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Presbyterian W 86-44 Home 12/4/2021 Colorado W 69-54 Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech L 57-52 Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro W 76-36 Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 96-52 Home 12/22/2021 Arizona - Home 12/29/2021 Alabama - Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/8/2022 LSU - Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina - Home 1/15/2022 Kentucky - Away

Arizona Schedule