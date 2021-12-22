Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives around USC Upstate Spartans forward Jatayveous Watson (25) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) will look to build on an 11-game winning streak when they visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arizona

    • The Volunteers record 15.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
    • The Wildcats' 91.0 points per game are 33.1 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.
    • The Volunteers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
    • The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 14.6 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
    • Tennessee's best rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
    • Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.
    • Christian Koloko has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.6 points and 1.3 assists per game for Arizona to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kerr Kriisa holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
    • Kriisa is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Arizona's leader in steals is Azuolas Tubelis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Koloko (3.5 per game).

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 86-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    W 69-54

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 57-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 76-36

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 96-52

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    W 90-65

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    W 94-65

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    W 83-79

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Northern Colorado

    W 101-76

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Cal Baptist

    W 84-60

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    USC

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Arizona at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
