How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Arizona Wildcats (11-0) will look to build on an 11-game winning streak when they visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arizona
- The Volunteers record 15.7 more points per game (78.5) than the Wildcats give up (62.8).
- The Wildcats' 91.0 points per game are 33.1 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).
- The Wildcats' 49.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler leads the Volunteers in points and assists per game, scoring 14.6 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Tennessee's best rebounder is Olivier Nkamhoua, who averages 6.0 boards per game in addition to his 9.4 PPG average.
- Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Vescovi is Tennessee's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while John Fulkerson leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 17.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wildcats.
- Christian Koloko has a stat line of 7.3 rebounds, 13.6 points and 1.3 assists per game for Arizona to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kerr Kriisa holds the top spot for assists with 5.4 per game, adding 11.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- Kriisa is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Arizona's leader in steals is Azuolas Tubelis (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Koloko (3.5 per game).
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
W 86-44
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
W 69-54
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
L 57-52
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 76-36
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 96-52
Home
12/22/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
-
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Away
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Oregon State
W 90-65
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
W 94-65
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
W 83-79
Away
12/15/2021
Northern Colorado
W 101-76
Home
12/18/2021
Cal Baptist
W 84-60
Home
12/22/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/30/2021
UCLA
-
Away
1/2/2022
USC
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona State
-
Away
1/13/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah
-
Home