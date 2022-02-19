Feb 15, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Javon Pickett (4) shoots as Arkansas Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude (0) and forward Jaylin Williams (10) defend during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) will try to continue a six-game home winning streak when they take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 SEC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Total Arkansas -2 138.5 points

Key Stats for Arkansas vs. Tennessee

The 78.1 points per game the Razorbacks put up are 15.0 more points than the Volunteers allow (63.1).

The Volunteers' 74.4 points per game are 6.6 more points than the 67.8 the Razorbacks allow.

This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.

Arkansas Players to Watch

Jaylin Williams paces his team in rebounds per contest (9.3), and also puts up 10.2 points and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Stanley Umude puts up 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Au'Diese Toney averages 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis puts up 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field.

Tennessee Players to Watch