Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC) host the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. The Volunteers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Razorbacks, winners of five straight.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Volunteers average 5.7 more points per game (73.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.8).

The Razorbacks put up 14.4 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow (63.0).

The Volunteers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 13.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.

Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.4 points per game.

Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Chandler and Olivier Nkamhoua lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Nkamhoua in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

JD Notae averages 18.8 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jaylin Williams is at the top of the Arkansas rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.9 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.

Notae averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.2 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Kentucky W 76-63 Home 2/19/2022 Arkansas L 58-48 Away 2/22/2022 Missouri W 80-61 Away 2/26/2022 Auburn W 67-62 Home 3/1/2022 Georgia W 75-68 Away 3/5/2022 Arkansas - Home

Arkansas Schedule