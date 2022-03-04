Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Aaron Cook (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC) host the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. The Volunteers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Razorbacks, winners of five straight.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arkansas

  • The Volunteers average 5.7 more points per game (73.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.8).
  • The Razorbacks put up 14.4 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow (63.0).
  • The Volunteers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
  • The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 13.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
  • Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.4 points per game.
  • Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • Chandler and Olivier Nkamhoua lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Nkamhoua in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • JD Notae averages 18.8 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jaylin Williams is at the top of the Arkansas rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.9 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
  • Notae averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
  • Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.2 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Kentucky

W 76-63

Home

2/19/2022

Arkansas

L 58-48

Away

2/22/2022

Missouri

W 80-61

Away

2/26/2022

Auburn

W 67-62

Home

3/1/2022

Georgia

W 75-68

Away

3/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

Arkansas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Missouri

W 76-57

Away

2/19/2022

Tennessee

W 58-48

Home

2/22/2022

Florida

W 82-74

Away

2/26/2022

Kentucky

W 75-73

Home

3/2/2022

LSU

W 77-76

Home

3/5/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Arkansas at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
