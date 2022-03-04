How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams hit the court when the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC) host the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET. The Volunteers will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Razorbacks, winners of five straight.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Arkansas
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Arkansas
- The Volunteers average 5.7 more points per game (73.5) than the Razorbacks give up (67.8).
- The Razorbacks put up 14.4 more points per game (77.4) than the Volunteers allow (63.0).
- The Volunteers are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.
- The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 13.6 points per game along with 4.6 assists.
- Josiah-Jordan James is Tennessee's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 5.8 boards in each contest while scoring 9.4 points per game.
- Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Chandler and Olivier Nkamhoua lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Nkamhoua in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Arkansas Players to Watch
- JD Notae averages 18.8 points and adds 3.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Razorbacks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jaylin Williams is at the top of the Arkansas rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.9 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Notae averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Razorbacks.
- Arkansas' leader in steals is Notae with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Williams with 1.2 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Kentucky
W 76-63
Home
2/19/2022
Arkansas
L 58-48
Away
2/22/2022
Missouri
W 80-61
Away
2/26/2022
Auburn
W 67-62
Home
3/1/2022
Georgia
W 75-68
Away
3/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Home
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Missouri
W 76-57
Away
2/19/2022
Tennessee
W 58-48
Home
2/22/2022
Florida
W 82-74
Away
2/26/2022
Kentucky
W 75-73
Home
3/2/2022
LSU
W 77-76
Home
3/5/2022
Tennessee
-
Away
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Arkansas at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)