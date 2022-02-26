Tennessee vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a free throw against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC) will host the No. 3 Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) after winning 10 straight home games. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Auburn

  • The Volunteers put up 73.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 66.9 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers' 79.7 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 62.8 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers make 43.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 44.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 40.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Volunteers is Kennedy Chandler, who scores 13.6 points and distributes 4.8 assists per game.
  • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
  • Santiago Vescovi leads the Volunteers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chandler and Nkamhoua lead Tennessee on the defensive end, with Chandler leading the team in steals averaging 2.3 per game and Nkamhoua in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Auburn Players to Watch

  • Jabari Smith is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 16.2 points per game. He also collects 6.8 rebounds and racks up 1.9 assists per game.
  • Auburn's leader in rebounds is Walker Kessler with 8.3 per game, and its leader in assists is Wendell Green Jr. with 5.0 per game.
  • Smith is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tigers with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Auburn's leader in steals is K.D. Johnson (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kessler (4.6 per game).

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Mississippi State

W 72-63

Away

2/12/2022

Vanderbilt

W 73-64

Home

2/15/2022

Kentucky

W 76-63

Home

2/19/2022

Arkansas

L 58-48

Away

2/22/2022

Missouri

W 80-61

Away

2/26/2022

Auburn

-

Home

3/1/2022

Georgia

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Home

Auburn Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Arkansas

L 80-76

Away

2/12/2022

Texas A&M

W 75-58

Home

2/16/2022

Vanderbilt

W 94-80

Home

2/19/2022

Florida

L 63-62

Away

2/23/2022

Ole Miss

W 77-64

Home

2/26/2022

Tennessee

-

Away

3/2/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

3/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Auburn at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
