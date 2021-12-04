No. 13 Tennessee heads out west to take on Colorado, w is looking to win its fourth straight game.

Tennessee goes on the road riding a three-game winning streak since its loss to Villanova in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The Volunteers struggled to score against the Wildcats, but have bounced back, scoring at least 80 points in each of their last three games.

How to Watch Tennessee at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Tennessee is now 5-1 on the year as it heads to Colorado for its first true road game of the year. The Vols will need to play well if they want to take down the pesky Buffaloes.

Colorado did lose its last game to UCLA, but played the team tough before dropping the game 73-61. It snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped their Pac-12 record to 1-1, as it beat Stanford the game before.

Tennessee will be the slight favorite coming in, but Colorado is a good team and is capable of pulling off the upset and defending its home court.

