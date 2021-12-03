Publish date:
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Coors Events Center
- Arena: Coors Events Center
Key Stats for Colorado vs. Tennessee
- The Buffaloes put up 76.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 63.3 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 82 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.5 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- The Buffaloes are shooting 47% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 14.9 points per game and 9.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1 assists.
- Evan Battey is putting up 13.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Keeshawn Barthelemy paces his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also puts up 13 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Nique Clifford is averaging 6.8 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Eli Parquet posts 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Kennedy Chandler is the Volunteers' top assist man (5.2 per game), and he delivers 14.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.
- Santiago Vescovi is the Volunteers' top scorer (15.5 points per game) and assist man (3.2), and averages 5.5 rebounds.
- Olivier Nkamhoua is posting a team-best 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 10.2 points and 1.3 assists, making 59.5% of his shots from the floor and 75% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.
- John Fulkerson is posting 6.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 61.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Zakai Zeigler gives the Volunteers 7.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
