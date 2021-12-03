Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (6-2) will try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Coors Events Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Coors Events Center

Key Stats for Colorado vs. Tennessee

The Buffaloes put up 76.6 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 63.3 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers put up an average of 82 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 69.5 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.

The Buffaloes are shooting 47% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes with 14.9 points per game and 9.5 rebounds, while also putting up 1 assists.

Evan Battey is putting up 13.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Keeshawn Barthelemy paces his team in assists per contest (2.6), and also puts up 13 points and 2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nique Clifford is averaging 6.8 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Eli Parquet posts 7.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Tennessee Players to Watch